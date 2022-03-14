Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 14.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OUST opened at $3.24 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $559.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

