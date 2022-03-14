Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 70.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 532.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

