Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.