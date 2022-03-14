Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,658,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $11.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.44. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

