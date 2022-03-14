Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.