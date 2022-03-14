Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

