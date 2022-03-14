Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,301.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,246.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,251.27.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.