Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Raised to GBX 347 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 296 ($3.88) to GBX 347 ($4.55) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 246.14 ($3.23).

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £956.67 million and a P/E ratio of -99.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.17.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,079.01).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

