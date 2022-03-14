SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $384,741.75 and approximately $521.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.45 or 0.99921221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00244174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00131701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00260842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033704 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

