Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

