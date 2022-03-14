Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDE. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.60.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.42. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

