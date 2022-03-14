Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spark Networks were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of LOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Spark Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.