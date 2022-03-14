S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.69.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $379.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.