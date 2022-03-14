Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.95

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 9370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $18,081,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

