Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.