Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.
Sompo Company Profile (Get Rating)
