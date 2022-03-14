SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $388.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $305.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $339.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge is exposed to logistics and supply-chain issues, which results in higher ocean freight costs. These might have an adverse effect on SolarEdge’s revenues and other financial results. SolarEdge faces foreign currency exchange risk which could have an adverse effect on SolarEdge’s profitability and financial condition. Also, political instabilities and armed conflicts in and around Israel pose serious threats that may hamper its business operations. The repeal of the peace treaty between Israel and other nations might hurt the stock, which also faces foreign exchange risks. SolarEdge holds a weak solvency position. However, its second factory in Korea for manufacturing 2 Gigawatt (GW) cells will enable the company to boost its growth in the Li-Ion batteries space. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/22/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $184.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $293.00 to $303.00.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $351.00 to $344.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $345.00 to $266.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $345.00 to $266.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $441.00 to $359.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $310.00.

1/24/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $324.00.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.51. 783,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

