SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $317.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.