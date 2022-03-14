Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,174,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,304,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 554,142 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 29.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

