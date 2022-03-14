Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

