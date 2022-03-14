Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
NASDAQ SWBI opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
