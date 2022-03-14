SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 147.4% in February

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the February 13th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,456.3 days.

Shares of SMTGF stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

