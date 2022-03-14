SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.35. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,063,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

