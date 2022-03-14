SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.35. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.74.
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.