Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.78. 701,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

