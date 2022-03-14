Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Adobe by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Adobe stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.30. 177,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,150. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.43 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.