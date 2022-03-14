Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 3,321 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

