Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMWB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Similarweb alerts:

NYSE:SMWB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,523. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Similarweb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Similarweb by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Similarweb by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 237,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.