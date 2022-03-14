Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.49 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $128.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $33.40 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

