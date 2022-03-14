Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreases By 41.7%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEICY opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Weichai Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

