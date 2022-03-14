Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Drops By 36.0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $143,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $138,143,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $134.64. 1,632,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,873. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

