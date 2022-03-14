Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Rises By 66.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $34.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.
