Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Rises By 66.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CID. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

