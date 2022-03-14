Short Interest in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expands By 58.7%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

ECOL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

