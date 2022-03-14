Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Decreases By 33.3%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,574. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $643,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

