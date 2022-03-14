Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Expands By 118.9%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

