Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 108.0%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 131,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,425. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

