Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 108.0%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE GDV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 131,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,425. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
