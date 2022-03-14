Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Decreases By 33.0%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 2,318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tetra Bio-Pharma (TBPMF)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.