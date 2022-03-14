Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Decreases By 33.0%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 2,318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

