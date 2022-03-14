Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Expands By 43.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Steppe Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.19. 17,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

