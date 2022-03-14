Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Drops By 30.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.54 on Monday. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

