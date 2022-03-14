Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 35.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

