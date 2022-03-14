Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Drops By 31.0%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

