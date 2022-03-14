Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Drops By 34.2%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.15. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.39.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.