Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Rises By 46.5%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,096,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 4,161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS RLFTF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

