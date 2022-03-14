Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declines By 33.3%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PPBN stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

