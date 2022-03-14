Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declines By 33.3%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PPBN stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63.
