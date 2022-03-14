Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Rises By 56.3%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.10. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.
About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.