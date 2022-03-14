Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 59.5%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,102. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

