Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 59.5%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,102. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
