Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Drops By 62.5%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
