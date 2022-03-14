Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Declines By 29.4%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Network International stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

