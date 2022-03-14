Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Drops By 43.6%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 80,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,750. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.