Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Expands By 54.5%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of KPCPY stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.12. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

