Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Decreases By 55.2%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RING traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. 2,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,556. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.