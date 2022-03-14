Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Grows By 119.1%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,354.0 days.

IMDZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ING Group raised shares of IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $$153.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. IMCD has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $226.00.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

