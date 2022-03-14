Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declines By 41.3%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY remained flat at $$9.29 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

